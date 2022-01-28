Mexico vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Costa Rica will be looking to overtake Panama in the CONCACAF standings of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final round qualifying fixtures as they travel to Mexico on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways as goals from Henry Martin and Alexis Vega in a span of two minutes helped them overcome Jamaica 2-1 on Thursday. Costa Rica, on the other hand, beat Panama 1-0 on Thursday to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The two sides met in the qualification campaign last year, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for El Tri.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

There have been 58 meetings between the two teams across all competitions. Mexico hold the upper hand with 34 wins over their southern rivals, who have just one win in their last 23 meetings with the hosts.

Overall, Costa Rica have seven wins in this fixture while 17 games have ended in a draw.

Mexico form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Costa Rica form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-W-L-L-W

Mexico vs Costa Rica Team News

Mexico

The hosts head into the game without any reported injuries or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Costa Rica

Los Ticos will only be without the services of Ricardo Blanco, who picked up a thigh injury ahead of the game against Panama. He has departed the training camp and there has been no replacement named for him in the squad, effectively leaving head coach Luis Fernando Suarez with a 24-man squad.

Injuries: Ricardo Blanco

Suspension: None

Mexico vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Alfonso Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Nestor Araujo; Orbelin Pineda, Hector Herrera, Diego Lainez; Jesus Corona, Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Keylor Navas (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda, Orlando Galo, Bryan Ruiz; Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell

Mexico vs Costa Rica Prediction

Mexico are unbeaten at home soil in their qualifying campaign and dominated the game against Jamaica. They also boast the second-best attacking and defending record in the campaign, so are expected to dominate the proceedings against the visiting side.

Costa Rica had just two shots on target against Panama and were behind on possession stats as well. They have just one win against Mexico in their travels, so while we expect the game to be closely contested, a win for the home side seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Costa Rica.

Edited by Manas Mitul