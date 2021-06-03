Mexico vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 

Mexico will lock horns with Costa Rica on Friday in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Mexico and Costa Rica are two of the four semi-finalists, with the USA and Honduras meeting each other earlier in the other semi-final.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet each other for the ultimate prize on Sunday, with the clash set to take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s team are the favorites to win the tournament, considering both their FIFA ranking (11th) and the personnel they possess. Napoli striker Hirving Lozano and LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathon Dos Santos are expected to carry the offensive load for Mexico. This is especially true in Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Carlos Vela's absence.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica are one of the dark horses capable of winning the tournament. They are 50th in the FIFA rankings, way behind their opponents on Friday. FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz will be Costa Rica's trump card in the competition.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

Teams Mexico and Costa Rica have played 56 games so far. El Tri have won 32 games, while Costa Rica have only won seven. A total of 17 games have resulted in draws.

The two sides last met in an international friendly back in March. Mexico prevailed with a 0-1 scoreline, Hirving Lozano' 89th-minute goal proving to be the winner.

Mexico form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Costa Rica form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Mexico vs Costa Rica Team News

Mexico

Right winger Jesus Corona will miss the game due to a muscle injury. Raul Jimenez is recuperating from a head injury that rules out his participation.

Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela were both excluded from the squad to face Costa Rica due to non-injury related issues.

Injured: Jesus Corona and Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

📹 Repasamos imágenes de lo que fue la penúltima sesión de entrenamiento de #LaSele, antes de su duelo ante México. pic.twitter.com/9kllJRIpX1 — FEDEFUTBOL Costa Rica (@fedefutbolcrc) June 2, 2021

Costa Rica

Costa Rica don't have any injury concerns ahead of Friday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera; Jorge Sanchez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Erick Gutierrez, Luis Romo, Jonathan Dos Santos; Uriel Antuna, Rodolfo Pizarro, Hirving Lozano

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo; Joel Campbell, Allan Cruz, Bryan Ruiz, Barlon Sequeira; Johan Venegas, Felicio Brown Forbes

Mexico vs Costa Rica Prediction

Costa Rica are going through a poor spell of form. Meanwhile, Mexico have won four of their last five games, and possess a better starting XI and bench in comparison to Rónald González Brenes' side.

Mexico will be the favorites to win the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P