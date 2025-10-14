Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Mexico and Ecuador are back in action on Tuesday when they lock horns in an international friendly at the Akron Stadium. Both sides met in the Copa America group stages back in June, with that one ending in a goalless draw at the State Farm Stadium.

Mexico were on the receiving end of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Colombia when the two nations squared off at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Since storming to the Gold Cup title in July, Javier Aguirre’s men have failed to taste victory in their three friendly games, picking up two draws and losing once while conceding six goals and scoring twice.

Mexico are guaranteed a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they are one of three co-hosts of the tournament, alongside Canada and the United States.

Ecuador, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw with the United States at the Q2 Stadium, with Enner Valencia and Folarin Balogun netting for either side to force a share of the spoils.

This was La Tricolor's first outing since their impressive campaign in the World Cup qualifiers, where they picked up eight wins and eight draws to finish second in the table and secure consecutive qualifications for the first time since 2006.

Ecuador journey to the Akron Stadium unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and seven draws since a 1-0 defeat against Brazil in September 2024.

Mexico vs Ecuador Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Mexico hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Ecuador have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Their first encounter came in April 1970, when Mexico picked up a 4-2 victory in a friendly fixture, while their last meeting ended goalless in the Copa America back in June.

La Tricolor are on a run of 12 straight games without defeat across all competitions, while Mexico are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 competitive matches, picking up six wins and three draws since June 7.

Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction

Mexico have struggled for results since their Gold Cup triumph in July and will head into Tuesday’s clash in search of a pick-me-up.

However, Ecuador are on a solid run of form and will feel they have what it takes to get the result. That said, we predict both nations will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Akron Stadium.

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Ecuador

Mexico vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Ecuador’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Ecuador’s last eight outings)

