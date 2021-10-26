Mexico vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2021

Mexico and Ecuador are set to square off at Bank of America Stadium in a friendly fixture on Wednesday.

This will be the only game for the two national sides before their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixtures next month.

Mexico are currently in pole position in the CONCACAF final round qualifiers while Ecuador have also done well for themselves and are only behind Brazil and Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings.

Senior players have not been called up by either side for this one-off game but we still expect this exhibition match to be a well-contested affair.

Mexico vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 21 times across all competitions, with most of their encounters being friendly games. Mexico have the upper hand in the fixture with 14 wins to their name.

Ecuador have three wins to their name while four games have ended in draws. Their last competitive meeting was in Copa America 2015. Ecuador recorded a 2-1 win in that group-stage fixture.

They last locked horns at AT&T Stadium in a friendly clash in 2019. The game ended in a 3-2 win for El Tri.

Mexico form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-W-D-D-W

Ecuador form guide (World Cup qualifiers): D-L-W-L-D

Mexico vs Ecuador Team News

Mexico

Gerardo Martino has named an 18-man squad for the game. All the players have reported to training and traveled with the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador

Gustavo Alfaro has named a 20-man squad for the trip to the US. There are no known injury or suspension concerns among those named to face Mexico.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rodolfo Cota; Osvaldo Rodríguez, Víctor Guzmán, Haret Ortega, Kevin Álvarez; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Beltrán, Érick Sánchez; Alejandro Zendejas, Santiago Giménez, Eduardo Aguirre

Ecuador Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hernán Galíndez; Luis Geovanny Segovia, Joshué Quiñónez, José Hurtado; Danny Alejandro Cabezas Bazán, Michael Estrada, Marlon Mauricio Mejía Díaz, Michael Carcelen; Alexander Alvarado, Romario Ibarra, Walter Chalá

Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction

Mexico and Ecuador both have young squads for this game. Both teams will treat this game as an opportunity to give the new players some minutes under their belt.

In this exhibition game, we expect both teams to go easy on the field without risking injuries to the players who will be back in league action over the weekend. The game will likely end in a draw.

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Ecuador

Edited by Peter P