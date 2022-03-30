Mexico vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Mexico and El Salvador will bring their World Cup qualification campaign to an end when they square off at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

The visitors will head into the game desperate to get one over the Mexicans, having lost each of the last nine meetings between the sides since 2009.

Mexico booked their place in Qatar on Monday as they saw off a dogged Honduras side 1-0 away from home.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last six games, claiming three wins and three draws since losing 2-1 against Canada back in November.

With 25 points from 13 games, Mexico are currently third in the standings, behind the USA on goal difference alone.

Meanwhile, El Salvador suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Costa Rica when the sides squared off last Sunday.

They have now failed to win any of their most recent three games, while managing just one victory in their last 12 across all competitions.

El Salvador are currently sixth on the log after picking up 10 points from their 13 outings so far.

Mexico vs El Salvador Head-To-Head

Mexico have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from the previous 40 meetings between the sides. El Salvador have managed five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once. Mexico are currently on a nine-game winning streak against the visitors.

Mexico Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

El Salvador Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Mexico vs El Salvador Team News

Mexico

Mexico head into the game with a clean bill of health following their injury-free victory over Honduras last time out. Hector Herrera is unavailable due to suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: Hector Herrera

El Salvador

Roberto Carlos Dominguez was injured inside the opening 14 minutes against Costa Rica last time out and will sit out Thursday’s game. Alexander Larin has been suspended for this final qualifier.

Injured: Roberto Carlos Dominguez

Suspended: Alexander Larin

Mexico vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Mexico (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Jesús Gallardo; Diego Lainez, Edson Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez; Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Corona

El Salvador(5-4-1): Mario Gonzalez; Bryan Tamacas, Eriq Zavaleta, Ronald Gómez, Eriq Zavaleta, José Villalobos; Christian Martinez, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez, Narciso Orellana, Kevin Santamaria; Christian Gil

Mexico vs El Salvador Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Mexico head into Thursday’s game as clear favorites to come away with all three points. They boast a significantly superior crop of players and we predict they will claim the win against an El Salvador side who have won just one of their last eight away games, suffering six defeats in that time.

Prediction: Mexico 3-0 El Salvador

