Mexico vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

Mexico will square off against Germany at the Lincoln Financial Field in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Mexico met Ghana in their first friendly in the international window, recording a 2-0 win at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna scored in the second half to help return to winning ways after drawing their previous two friendlies.

Germany met the USA in a friendly at Rentschler Field on Saturday and Julian Nagelsmann's reign as the manager of the four-time FIFA World Cup winners got off to a winning start.

Goals from İlkay Gündoğan, Niclas Füllkrug, and Jamal Musiala helped them record a 3-1 comeback win after Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock in the 27th minute.

Germany, who'll host UEFA Euro 2024, will play friendlies next month while Mexico will play in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Mexico vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 12 times in all competitions, with four of these meetings taking place in the FIFA World Cup. As expected, Germany have the upper hand in these meetings with six wins to their name. Mexico have two wins and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mexico recorded a 1-0 win in the campaign opener.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Mexico have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

Germany have recorded two wins in a row after going winless in their previous five outings.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last five friendlies, drawing three games while scoring at least two goals in each of these games.

Mexico vs Germany Prediction

El Tri are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets in that period as well. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games and are expected to find the back of the net with ease.

Die Mannschaft have recorded two wins in a row and look to be getting back to their best. Nagelsmann fielded a well-balanced squad in the friendly against the USA and might experiment with the starting XI, considering the squad depth available to him.

With both teams playing for the second time in three days, fatigue will be a factor. Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams, we expect a high-scoring draw to ensue.

Prediction: Mexico 2-2 Germany

Mexico vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Niclas Füllkrug to score or assist any time - Yes