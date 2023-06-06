Mexico vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

Mexico will host Guatemala at the Estadio de Mazatlán on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

The home team are gearing up for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals later this month and will be looking to gather momentum from their upcoming friendlies. They played out a 1-1 draw against the United States of America in their last outing, with Cruz Azul wide man Uriel Antuna scoring the opener before their opponents scored a late equalizer.

Guatemala enjoyed a solid run of results in the CONCACAF Nations League, finishing top of their group with 13 points from six games. They thrashed French Guiana 4-0 in their last game with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Mendez.

The visitors have enjoyed a positive run of games under Mexican manager Luis Fernando Tena and will be looking to continue in the same vein this week.

Mexico vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Mexico and Guatemala. The hosts have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won six times.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2009.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last five games in this fixture.

Guatemala have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Mexico's last win on home turf came back in June last year when they beat Suriname 3-0 at the Estadio Nuevo Corona.

El Tri were ranked 15th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 101 places above their midweek opponents.

Mexico vs Guatemala Prediction

Mexico are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last four matches. They have struggled for results on home turf of late but will be looking to return to winning ways this week.

Guatemala have won their last two games and are also unbeaten in their last four games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should, however, see the hosts win this one.

Prediction: Mexico 3-0 Guatemala

Mexico vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mexico

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

