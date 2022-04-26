Mexico vs Guatemala prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Mexico and Guatemala will lock horns in a friendly fixture at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday.

This will be the first of a series of friendly games scheduled for Mexico ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League in June. They will play four friendly games in the USA over the next 30 days.

Guatemala, meanwhile, only have one friendly game scheduled ahead of their Nations League campaign. Mexico have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Guatemala did not make it past the first round of qualifiers.

Mexico vs Guatemala Head-to-Head

The two central American rivals have squared off 42 times across competitions. El Tri have been the dominant team against their southern rivals, recording 23 wins.

Guatemala have come out on top six times, while 13 ended in draws. Mexico have kept a clean sheet in their last four meeting with Los Chapines, winning their last two games by a 3-0 margin.

Mexico form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Guatemala form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L.

Mexico vs Guatemala Team News

Mexico

Coach Gerardo Martino has announced a 20-man squad against Guatemala. As many as four players have earned their first callups for the national team and are in contention to start. As this is not a FIFA-recognised game, the players featuring outside of Liga MX will not be able to feature here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guatemala

There are also no reported injuries in the 21-man squad announced for the friendly game by Luis Fernando Tena.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mexico vs Guatemala Predicted XIs

Mexico (4-3-3): Carlos Acevedo (GK); Kevin Alvarez, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Angulo, Arturo Ortiz Martinez; Erik Lira, Fernando Beltran, Erick Sanchez; Alejandro Zendejas, Santiago Gimenez, Eduardo Aguirre.

Guatemala Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo Jerez (GK); Moises Hernandez, Stheven Robles, Jose Carlos Pinto, Gerardo Gordillo; Jorge Aparicio, Rodrigo Samayoa, Alejandro Galindo; Carlos Mejia, Robin Betancourth, Jose Carlos Martinez.

Mexico vs Guatemala Prediction

Mexico are without a defeat against Guatemala across competitions since 2007. They have four wins in their last five games across competitions and are strong favourites to win this game.

Guatemala, meanwhile, were solid in their friendly game against El Salvador, securing a 4-0 win. Though they could put up a solid challenge against Mexico, they are unlikely to emerge victorious. The game will likely end in a narrow win for the young Mexican side.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Guatemala.

