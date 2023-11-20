Mexico vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Mexico will invite Honduras to the Estadio Azteca in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The two teams met in the first leg at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés on Friday and Honduras registered a shock 2-0 home win. Anthony Lozano opened the scoring in the 30th minute and Bryan Róchez doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, just 12 minutes after being subbed in.

The visitors finished third in the competition's inaugural edition. With a two-goal advantage on aggregate, they stand a good chance of improving upon that record or at least repeating that feat.

The hosts finished as the runners-up in the inaugural edition and came up third in the previous edition. They'll look to count on their home advantage, as they aim to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

Mexico vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 47 times in all competitions. They met for the first time in the Nations League last week, with the visitors registering a 2-0 win.

The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment, with 28 wins to their name. The visitors have gotten the better of their northern rivals nine times while 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts' loss in the first leg was their first loss in the Nations League against a team other than the USA.

Honduras are unbeaten in their last four games in the Nations League, keeping clean sheets in these games while recording three wins.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in five games in that period.

The visitors are winless in their last eight away meetings against the hosts, failing to score in these games as well.

Mexico vs Honduras Prediction

El Tri have lost just one of their last 12 home games in all competitions, failing to score just twice in that period. They have won four of their five home games in the Nations League and will look to build on their home advantage as they look to overturn a two-goal deficit.

They are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, recording six wins, while keeping clean sheets in each of these meetings. In all competitions, they have lost just three times at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was injured in the first leg and is certain to miss the match. The hosts conceded twice after he left the pitch, so his absence will be a cause for concern.

Los Catrachos head into the match in great form, keeping four clean sheets in a row. They have scored 10 goals in these games and will look to continue that form in this match.

Considering Mexico's dominance in the head-to-head record in home meetings against the visitors, they are likely to eke out a narrow win but Honduras are expected to find the back of the net and should progress to the semi-finals on aggregate score.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Honduras

Mexico vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Anthony Lozano to score or assist any time - Yes