Mexico vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Looking to move into first place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier standings, Mexico welcome Honduras to the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

The visitors, who have endured an underwhelming campaign, will be looking to upset the hosts and pick up their first win of the qualifiers.

Mexico failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Canada in Mexico City.

Prior to that, Gerardo Martino’s men were denied a third win on the trot when they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Panama.

With eight points from 12 available, Mexico are currently second in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier standings, only behind group leaders USA on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Honduras continue to drop points in their hunt for a World Cup ticket as they were held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica last time out.

This followed a humbling 4-1 defeat at the hands of the USA when the sides squared off at the Olímpico Metropolitano on 9 September.

Fabián Coito’s men, who are now one of just three sides yet to taste victory in the qualifiers, currently find themselves second-bottom in the standings, two points behind last-placed Jamaica.

Mexico vs Honduras Head-To-Head

Mexico head into Sunday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from their previous 43 encounters. Honduras have managed just eight wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Mexico Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Honduras Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Mexico vs Honduras Team News

Mexico

Mexico remain without the services of Real Betis man Diego Lainez, who is currently recuperating from an injury sustained at club level.

Injured: Diego Lainez

Suspended: None

Honduras

Honduras have called up 26 players for their qualification games, with 15 players in the camp playing in the Honduran domestic league. There are no injury or suspension consequences for the visitors.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Honduras Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jesus Gallardo, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez; Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Andres Guardado; Jesus Corona, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano

Honduras Predicted XI (4-5-1): Luis Lopez; Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez; Brayan Moya, Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Alexander López, Rigoberto Rivas; Alberth Elis

Mexico vs Honduras Prediction

While Honduras will be looking to get their qualifier campaign up and running, they take on a rampant Mexico side who are yet to taste defeat in the group. The hosts head into the game with a fine crop of world-class talent and we predict they will put that to good use and ease to all three points.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Honduras

Edited by Shardul Sant