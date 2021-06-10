Mexico vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Mexico will square off against Honduras on Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to put the disappointment of the CONCACAF Nations League final defeat behind them.

Mexico lost the final 3-2, with USA's Christian Pulisic scoring a penalty in extra-time to break millions of Mexican hearts. El Tri were awarded a penalty of their own in the 124th minute, but USA goalkeeper Ethan Horvath saved the resultant spot-kick from Mexico veteran Andreas Guardado.

Meanwhile, Honduras finished the competition in third place, beating Costa Rica 5-4 on penalties. The two sides played out an entertaining game, ending regulation and extra-time 2-2. Honduras take on Grenada next in the CONCACAF Gold Cup next, and they will look to go into the tournament with a win under their belt.

After Honduras, Mexico will play a friendly at the end of June against Panama and will close its preparations with a duel against Nigeria, a week before its Gold Cup debut.

Mexico vs Honduras Head-to-Head

Mexico and Honduras have faced off against each other on 28 occasions, with the latter winning 15 of those encounters. Honduras have won seven matches, while six games have ended in a stalemate.

The two sides last met in a World Cup Qualification game back in 2017, which Honduras won with the scoreline reading 3-2. Alberto Elis, Rommel Quioto and a Guillermo Ochoa own-goal accounted for the three Honduran goals, while Oribe Peralta and Carlos Vela registered their names on the scoresheet for Mexico.

Mexico form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Honduras form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Mexico vs Honduras Team News

Mexico

Carlos Salcedo and César Montes are unavailable for this match after concluding their concentration camp with the national team. All other players will be available for selection.

Unavailable: Carlos Salcedo and César Montes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras

Honduras manager Fabian Coito will have the luxury of choosing his starting XI from a fully fit squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Honduras Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (3-4-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Nestor Araujo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Moreno; Luis Rodriguez, Hector Herrera, Carlos Rodriguez, Jesus Gallardo; Uriel Antuna, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Corona

Honduras Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Lopez; Kevin Alvarez, Marcelo Pereira, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodriguez; Rigoberto Rivas, Deybi Flores, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Rodriguez; Choco Lozano, Alberth Elis

Mexico vs Honduras Prediction

Mexico have a superior starting lineup, and there is little probability of Honduras staging an upset. Since the fixture is an international friendly, both managers will be tempted to experiment with their lineup and formation.

We predict a comfortable win for Mexico.

Prediction: Mexico 3-0 Honduras

Edited by Shardul Sant