Mexico vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Mexico will look to get themselves warmed up when they take on Iceland on Saturday in a friendly ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Costa Rica.

Iceland have faced Mexico four times in the past but are yet to score a goal against them. The Vikings will look to put that record to rest when they square up against Gerardo Martino's side as the two teams clash at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Iceland came agonizingly close to qualifying for the Euros, which starts in June. In their playoff game against Hungary, Iceland conceded two goals in the dying embers of the game to stop just short of making it. They have been on a downward slope ever since.

In fact, out of their last 10 matches, Iceland have won just one, which was their most recent game against Liechtenstein, and lost nine. Meanwhile, Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in an international friendly in their latest outing. In fact, they have lost just two of their last 24 matches and have been in good form of late.

The game takes place in North Texas where there is a growing Hispanic population and the Mexican national side has played at the AT&T stadium nine times since it was built in 2009.

Mexico vs Iceland Head-to-Head

Mexico and Iceland have clashed a total of four times till date. Mexico have won twice while two matches have ended as draws. The last time these two sides squared off was in March 2018 in an international friendly and Mexico won the game 3-0.

Mexico form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Iceland form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Mexico vs Iceland Team News

Mexico

Raul Jimenez will spend his pre-season recovering at Wolves and will not take part in Mexico's summer tournaments.



Wishing you luck, @miseleccionmxEN!



🇲🇽🗞 pic.twitter.com/6Q5G2TE9Or — Wolves (@Wolves) May 26, 2021

Mexico are without their main striker Raul Jimenez, who has been sidelined since fracturing his skull in November 2020. In his absence, Jesus Corona, Hirving Lozano and Rodolfo Pizarro are expected to lead the attack.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Iceland

Captain Aron Gunnarsson taking a breather after training with asst. coach @Eidur22Official. #MexTour match vs @miseleccionmxEN in Dallas this weekend! pic.twitter.com/S796lAHlmK — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) May 28, 2021

Kári Árnason, Arn­ór Ingvi Trausta­son, Rún­ar Már Sig­ur­jóns­son, Ragnar Sigurðsson and Viðar Örn Kjart­ans­son have all withdrawn from the squad for the game against Mexico. No replacements have been named in their place.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Mexico vs Iceland Predicted Lineups

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Dos Santos, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez; Hirving Lozano, Rodolfo Pizarro, Jesus Corona

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-2): Runar Runarsson, Alfons Sampsted, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson, Hjortur Hermannsson; Birkir Bjarnason, Victor Palsson, Aron Gunnarson; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen, Arnór Ingvi Traustason

Mexico vs Iceland Prediction

Mexico are a much better side than Iceland. They will shuffle their pack and test a few combinations out but should win this one against the Icelanders.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Iceland