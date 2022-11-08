Mexico will host Iraq at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona in a friendly on Wednesday.

Mexico are winding up final preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. El Tri have played three exhibition games so far, prevailing once, over Peru, while losing against Paraguay and Mexico. After this game, Mexico will conclude their World Cup preparations against Sweden.

Mexico beat Iraq 1-0 at the 1986 World Cup, which remains their only official meeting. The choice of Iraq for the friendly is probably due to the presence of Saudi Arabia in Group C. Mexico, who have not lost to an Asian team since 2006, will hope to build on that record.

Since their futile World Cup qualifying campaign, Iraq have played two friendlies, drawing against Oman 1-1 and beating Syria 1-0. The Lions of Mesopotamia have not faced any CONCACAF nation since their 1986 meeting with Mexico. Iraq will now look to prepare for the Gulf Cup.

The instability at the helm of the team has been their undoing. Iraq have appointed six coaches since June 2021. Caretaker Radhi Shenaishil will take charge against Mexico and Ecuador before handing over to newly appointed Jesús Casas.

Mexico vs Iraq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have played nine friendlies this year, winning, drawing and losing thrice apiece.

Mexico have been to the FIFA World Cup 16 times, reaching the quarterfinals twice.

Mexico are the most successful team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with eight titles.

Iraq have played two friendlies this year, winning against Uganda 1-0 and Zambia 3-1.

Mexico have won two of their last five games, drawing once and losing twice,while Iraq have won twice and lost three times.

Form Guide: Mexico – L-W-L-D-W; Iraq – W-D-D-W-W.

Mexico vs Iraq Prediction

In-form Alexis Vega will be eyeing his fifth international goal for Mexico following his exploits against Colombia in a friendly.

Aymen Hussein, who has three goals for Iraq in their last three games, will look to make another statement on Wednesday.

Mexico, though, are expected to win in their last few games ahead of the World Cup.

Prediction: Mexico 3-1 Iraq

Mexico vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mexico

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mexico to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Iraq to score - Yes

