Mexico vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2023

Mexico take on Jamaica at the Estadio Azteca in 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League action on Monday.

With both rivals having avoided defeat in their opening three matches, this game has all the makings of an exciting contest.

Mexico moved to the top of the CONCACAF Nations League table on Friday courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Suriname.

This was the Tricolor’s first outing since their group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup last November.

Mexico have now picked up two wins and one draw in their three Group A matches to sit at the top of the table, two points above Monday’s visitors.

Jamaica are also unbeaten in their opening three group matches, picking up two draws and claiming a comfortable 3-1 home win over Suriname last June.

However, the Reggae Boyz have since struggled for results as they are currently winless in four consecutive friendly outings.

While Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side will be looking to find their feet and leapfrog Mexico in the table, they are without a win in their last eight away matches, losing five and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory over Honduras in October 2021.

Mexico vs Jamaica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Mexico have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Jamaica have managed five wins against the Tricolor in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Mexico are currently on a three-game unbeaten run against the Reggae Boyz, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in July 2017.

Jamaica are without a win in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing twice in that time.

Mexico have now won three consecutive matches since going on a four-game winning streak in July 2017.

Mexico vs Jamaica Prediction

While Jamaica will be looking to stop the rot and move to the top of the table, they face the stern challenge of taking on a significantly superior Mexico side. The Tricolor have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Hallgrímsson’s men by claiming another victory.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Jamaica

Mexico vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last seven clashes)

