Mexico vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Mexico invite Jamaica to Estadio Azteca in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the CONCACAF section on Thursday.

Both teams made it to the knockout stages of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with the hosts losing to the USA in the final after conceding a goal in the 117th minute. Jamaica were also eliminated by the eventual champions in the quarter-finals.

Mexico and Jamaica earned direct entry into the final round of the qualifiers based on their FIFA rankings.

The hosts have frequently made it to the round of 16 in recent World Cups. Meanwhile, Jamaica will be hoping to secure their spot in the finals for the first time since 1998.

You asked for it — and here it is.



HC Gerardo Martino has chosen his squad for our upcoming matches in the @Concacaf Qualifiers Road to Qatar 2022.

Mexico vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. El Tri have been the dominant side in this fixture by some margin, winning 15 games. Jamaica have just three wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

All of their encounters have come in competitive fixtures, namely the Gold Cup and CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, along with one meeting in the Copa América Centenario 2016.

Mexico form guide (Gold Cup): L-W-W-W-W

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Mexico vs Jamaica Team News

Mexico

At the moment, all 28 players named by Gerardo Martino for the qualifying fixtures are in contention to start, with the exception of Raul Jimenez. The striker has been replaced by Santiago Giménez in the squad.

It's @Concacaf Qualifiers week!



This Thursday we start our journey on the Road to Qatar 2022!

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Raul Jimenez

Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz have also named a 28-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey and Ravel Morrison remain unavailable for the opening fixture against Mexico due to COVID-19 related protocols.

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Theodore Whitmore's squad to face Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica in our September @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers



Mexico (A) Sept 2

Panama (H) Sept 5

Costa Rica (A) Sept 8



The players highlighted in black will be available to face Panama

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Ravel Morrison

Mexico vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodriguez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo; Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martín

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Shamar Nicholson; Romario Williams, Javon East

Mexico vs Jamaica Prediction

Mexico have an almost full-strength squad for the fixture while Jamaica will be without the likes of Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey, so might lack an attacking threat.

Given Mexico's home advantage and recent form, a win for the hosts appears to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Jamaica

