Mexico vs Japan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th September 2025

Mexico will lock horns with Japan at the Oakland Coliseum in an international friendly Saturday. This will mark Mexico return to international football since beating the United States of America in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Both Mexico and Japan have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well.

Javier Aguirre's men maintained an unbeaten record throughout the CONCACAF Gold Cup. After kicking off their tournament with a 3-2 win over Dominican Republic, they beat Suriname 2-0 before settling for a goalless draw with Costa Rica.

El Tri then beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the quarter-final before registering a 1-0 win over Honduras in the semifinals. USA were their final victims in the tournament. They will be looking to carry that momentum forward into the 2026 FIFA World Cup which they will co-host with the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, Japan have been going from strength to strength on the international circuit themselves. The Samurai Blue have booked their berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will be raring to make a statement against El Tri, a team they have consistently come up short against.

Saturday's friendly offers both side a good chance to fine-tune their tactics and test out new combinations as the result does not really matter.

Mexico vs Japan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico and Japan have clashed six times in the past. Mexico have won five while Japan have been victorious only once.

SInce losing 3-2 to Japan in 1996, Mexico have won their last five matches in a row.

Japan haven't scored more than one goal in any of their last five meetings with El Tri.

Mexico haven't conceded more than one goal in their last five matches and have managed to keep four clean sheets during that time.

Mexico vs Japan Prediction

Both Mexico and Japan have grown into formidable units on the international stage. Both teams look solid on paper and should be able to toe-to-toe with each other on Saturday. Owing to the fact that this one is a friendly, both sides will look to experiment and this one is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Mexico 2-2 Japan

Mexico vs Japan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score

