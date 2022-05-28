Mexico vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Mexico take on Nigeria at the AT&T Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday, with both sides being in contrasting form recently.

Mexico have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions. Gerardo Martino's side will be going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Guatemala last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Nigeria on Sunday.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have been in inconsistent form recently and are winless in their last three games across all competitions. Jose Peseiro's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Ghana last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Mexico on Sunday.

Despite this being a friendly, both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Mexico vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

Mexico have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last three meetings, with the other two ending in draws.

Their solitary victory came in their 4-0 win in their previous meeting back in July 2021. Goals from Rogelio Funes Mori, Jonathan Dos Santos and a brace from Hector Herrera were enough to secure the win on the night.

Mexico Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Nigeria Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Mexico vs Nigeria Team News

Ndidi will be a huge miss for Nigeria

Mexico

Rogelio Funes Mori, Hirving Lozano and Jesus Angulo will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Rogelio Funes Mori, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Angulo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nigeria

Emmanuel Dennis, Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi are all out due to injury.

Injured: Emmanuel Dennis, Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mexico vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jesus Gallardo, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Jorge Sanchez; Carlos Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez, Erick Gutierrez; Ernesto Vega, Jesus Corona, Raul Jimenez

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Francis Uzoho; Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina; Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka; Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi; Victor Osimhen

Mexico vs Nigeria Prediction

Despite both teams being in contrasting form of late, both sides have the quality to win the game and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Nigeria

