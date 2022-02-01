Mexico vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Separated by just one point and one place in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, Mexico and Panama square off at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

The hosts are currently third in the table, having amassed 18 points from 10 games, while Panama are fourth with just one fewer point.

Mexico continue to struggle for form in their World Cup qualifiers, as they were held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica on Monday.

Gerardo Martino’s men have now managed just one win from their last six games in all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws in that time.

However, they are unbeaten in their last three games and this has seen them move level on 18 points with USA in the standings.

Meanwhile, Panama kept their hopes of securing an automatic qualification spot alive as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Jamaica last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing once in that time.

With 17 points from 10 games, Panama are currently fourth in the table and could rise as high as second with all three points on Thursday.

Mexico vs Panama Head-To-Head

With 22 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Mexico boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Panama have managed just five wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

Mexico Form Guide: L-L-D-W-D

Panama Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Mexico vs Panama Team News

Mexico

Mexico will take to the pitch without the services of Club America defender Jorge Sánchez, who was hooked off just six minutes into the game against Jamaica through injury.

Injured: Jorge Sánchez

Suspended: None

Panama

The duo of Andrés Andrade and Harold Cummings are major doubts for the visitors after coming off injured against Jamaica last Sunday.

Injured: Andrés Andrade, Harold Cummings

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Panama Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Alfonso Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Nestor Araujo; Orbelin Pineda, Hector Herrera, Diego Lainez; Jesus Corona, Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega

Panama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Mejía; Eric Davis, Azmahar Ariano, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy; Alberto Quintero, Édgar Bárcenas, César Yanis; Rolando Blackburn

Mexico vs Panama Prediction

With just one point between them in the table, we expect a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last 15 encounters, claiming 10 wins in that time, and we predict they will extend their dominance and come away with the win once again.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Panama

