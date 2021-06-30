Mexico vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Mexico play Panama in an international friendly scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.

The Mexicans are going through a rather underwhelming spell of form, as they have failed to beat the opposition over the course of 90 minutes in their last three games.

There has been a grim mood in the Mexico camp in recent times, as the El Tri succumbed to a dramatic extra-time loss to the USA in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Meanwhile, Panama haven't lost their last seven games in a row. In the games they have played in 2021, they have managed to register a record of five wins and two draws.

Mexico vs Panama Head-to-Head

Mexico and Panama have played 16 matches against each other so far. Mexico have won 10 of those games, while four matches ended in draws. Panama won just two games.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Mexico beat Panama 1-0. Hirving Lozano scored the winner for the Mexicans in the 53rd-minute of the game.

Mexico form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Panama form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Mexico vs Panama Team News

Mexico

Mexico manager Gerard Martino has selected as many as 44 players as part of his pre-CONCACAF Gold Cup squad. With the exception of Andres Guardado, Mexico have no injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game.

Hence, fans can expect a full-strength starting XI against Panama.

Injured: Andres Guardado

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Due to an injury in his left leg, @AGuardado18 will not be in the roster for our upcoming matches against 🇵🇦 and 🇳🇬, as well as the Gold Cup.@Erick29810 will take his place.⚽️🇲🇽#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/0v0HDZtU0e — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 30, 2021

Panama

Panama will most likely field their best starting lineup. Gabriel Torres is in contention to lead the line at the expense of Jose Fajardo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Panama Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (3-4-3): Guillerme Ochoa; Nestor Araujo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Moreno; Luis Rodriguez, Hector Herrera, Carlos Rodriguez, Jesus Gallardo; Uriel Antuna, Henry Martin, Diego Lainez

Panama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Calderon; Michael Murillo, Harold Cummings, Andres Andrade, Eric Davis; Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy; Alberto Quintero, Edgar Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Gabriel Torres.

Mexico vs Panama Prediction

Despite Panama's recent form, the Mexicans go into this game as firm favorites on the back of the quality of their starting XI.

Gerard Martino would like his team to rack up a few wins before the Gold Cup starts, and Wednesday presents Mexico with the perfect opportunity to do so.

We predict a comfortable win for El Tri.

Prediction: Mexico 3-0 Panama

