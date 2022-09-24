Mexico vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022 

Mexico will face Peru at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

El Tri enjoyed a solid World Cup qualifying campaign, shaking off a brief hitch midway through the process. They picked up 28 points from 14 games and finished second in their group, level on points with leaders Canada, albeit with an inferior goal difference.

Mexico are set to make their eighth consecutive and their 17th overall World Cup appearance in Qatar this year and will now continue their preparations for the competition on Sunday.

Peru, meanwhile, endured a difficult World Cup Qualifying campaign but ultimately secured the sole playoff spot after beating Paraguay in their final match. They were, however, beaten by Australia in the playoffs, losing on penalties after the game ended goalless in normal time.

La Blanquirroja have nothing to play for this weekend but will be targeting victory nonetheless as they look to shake off their World Cup qualification disappointments.

Mexico vs Peru Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between the two nations. Mexico have won 12 of those matches while Peru have won three fewer.

There have been six draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Mexico Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-D-L

Peru Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Mexico vs Peru Team News

Mexico

Head coach Gerardo Martino has stuck with familiar faces ahead of the upcoming World Cup. However, he has excluded Javier Hernandez from the side and has ruled out a World Cup return for the veteran striker.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peru

Paolo Guerrero and Andy Polo are both out with injuries and have been excluded from the squad. Head coach Juan Reynoso has named three uncapped players in the 27-man squad, all of whom will be looking to make their international debuts this month.

Injured: Paolo Guerrero, Andy Polo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico vs Peru Predicted XI

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo; Erick Gutierrez, Edson Álvarez, Hector Herrera; Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega

Peru Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pedro Gallese; Nilson Loyola, Alexander Callens, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Advincula; Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Pena, Edison Flores; Raul Ruidiaz

Mexico vs Peru Prediction

Mexico are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have particularly struggled in front of goal of late, failing to score in three of their last five matches and will be looking to fix that this month.

Peru's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and marked just their second defeat in their last 11 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and could extend that run here.

Prediction: Mexico 1-2 Peru

