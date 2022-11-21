Mexico vs Poland Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 7 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features a round of important clashes this week as Poland take on an impressive Mexico side in a Group C encounter at Stadium 974 on Tuesday.

With Argentina in their group, both teams will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Poland have relied heavily on Robert Lewandowski over the years and will need their talisman to step up yet again at the World Cup. The Poles can pack a punch on their day and will need to build a consistent run of results in the tournament.

Mexico have been a force to be reckoned with at the World Cup and will look to make a positive start to their campaign. El Tri face an uphill battle in their group and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Mexico vs Poland Head-to-Head stats

Poland and Mexico are on an even footing as far as their head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of eight international games played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Mexico. Raul Jimenez scored the winning goal on the day and will aim to make a similar impact this week.

Mexico form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Poland form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Mexico vs Poland: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Poland are winless in their last five matches against Mexico in all competitions and have suffered three defeats. Mexico have conceded only three goals in these five games and kept a clean sheet in their previous match against the Poles.

Robert Lewandowski has scored an impressive 76 goals in his 134 appearances on the international stage. The Barcelona striker is Poland's most prolific goalscorer of all time but did fail to find the back of the net at the 2018 World Cup.

With nine goals and four assists, Lewandowski was the most effective contributor to Poland's qualification fortunes. The striker also scored twice as many goals as their second-best player during their qualification campaign and remains key to Poland's chances.

Mexican veteran Andres Guardado could join an exclusive club of footballers this week. The midfielder will play his fifth World Cup campaign this year and will join Antonio Carbajal, Rafael Marquez and Lothar Matthaus as the only players to have achieved the feat.

