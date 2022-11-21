Mexico vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign features an important fixture this week as Mexico lock horns with Poland in a Group C clash at the Ras Abou Aboud Stadium on Tuesday.

Mexico vs Poland Preview

Poland finished in second place in their World Cup qualification group and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The European outfit edged Chile to a morale-boosting 1-0 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Mexico, on the other hand, finished level on points with Canada in their qualification run and can pack a punch on their day. El Tri slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sweden in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Mexico vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Poland and Mexico are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of eight matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between Mexico and Poland in the FIFA World Cup took place in 1978 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Poland.

Mexico have played 57 matches in the World Cup without ever reaching the final - the most for any nation in the competition.

Mexico have qualified for the knock-out stages of the World Cup in the last eight editions of the competition, with their previous failure coming in 1978.

Mexico kept eight clean sheets during their qualification campaign - more than any other team in the CONCACAF standings.

Poland have qualified for their ninth World Cup but have not made it to the knock-out stages since 1986.

Mexico vs Poland Prediction

Poland have grown in stature over the past decade but have flattered to deceive on the international stage. Robert Lewandowski has been in impressive form this season and will need to be at his lethal best in a difficult group.

Mexico have consistently punched above their weight at the World Cup in the past but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 Poland

Mexico vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Mexico to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes