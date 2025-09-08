Mexico vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Mexico will lock horns against South Korea in an international friendly on Tuesday. Both teams were unbeaten in their respective friendlies last week and will look to conclude the ongoing international break with a win.

Ad

El Tri met Japan in Oakland last week and played out a goalless draw. Defender César Montes was sent off in stoppage time after a VAR check, which overturned the original decision of a yellow card. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions.

The Taegeuk Warriors squared off against the USA in their previous outing and registered a 2-0 win. Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the 18th minute and assisted Lee Dong-gyeong's 43rd-minute strike.

Ad

Trending

Mexico vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times in all competitions. El Tri have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. Taegeuk Warriors have four wins, and just one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in an international friendly in 2020, and the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup champions registered a 3-2 win.

The last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Tigers of Asia last defeated El Tri in an international friendly in 2006.

The reigning CONCACAF Gold Cup winners head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten streak, recording six wins and keeping six clean sheets.

Taegeuk Warriors have lost just one of their last 18 games in all competitions.

Notably, both teams have kept three clean sheets against each other thus far.

Tigers of Asia are unbeaten in friendlies since June 2023, while El Tri last suffered a defeat in a friendly against Switzerland in June.

Ad

Mexico vs South Korea Prediction

El Tri failed to score for the first time in a friendly match since September 2024 last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They are on a three-game winning streak against Korea, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form.

Taegeuk Warriors have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2025. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games and will look to continue that prolific run here.

Ad

Both teams have been in good touch in 2025, and with not much at stake here, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Mexico 2-2 South Korea

Mexico vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More