Mexico vs South Korea prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2020-21

The South Korean side is set to play two international friendlies in the span of four days, the first of which will be against Mexico on Saturday. They have been on quite a topsy-turvy ride after the World Cup which is also incidentally where they last met Mexico.

South Korea have since won the EAFF-E1 title over Japan after crashing out of the Asia Cup 2019 in the quarter-finals to eventual champions Qatar. These are testing times for all football teams with several players unavailable due to various reasons and coach Paulo Bento will be looking to steady the ship over the course of the two friendlies.

Mexico, on the other hand, have won seven of their last eight games. They even defeated Netherlands 1-0 in Amsterdam just last month and will be looking to the likes of Raul Jimenez to provide the spark which could see them over the line against a disciplined opposition.

Mexico vs South Korea Head-to-Head

Mexico and South Korea have squared off seven times in the past. Mexico have won thrice while South Korea have won twice. Two games have ended in draws. The last time these two sides clashes was in the 2018 World Cup and Mexico won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez.

Mexico form guide: W-W-W-W-D

South Korea form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Mexico vs South Korea Team News

Alan Pulido will miss out owing to quarantine restrictions. He had recently injured his MCL as well. Hirving Lozano will return in a Mexico shirt for the first time in a year and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has been called up as well.

Eric Gutierrez, Javier Hernandez and Jose Juan Macias are all unavailable.

Injuries: Alan Pulido, Eric Gutierrez, Javier Hernandez and Jose Juan Macias

Suspensions: None

Freiburg's Kwon Chang-hoon and Holstein Kiel's Lee Jae-sung will return to their respective clubs after Korea's friendly against Mexico on 14 November and miss the clash vs. Qatar, as they're required to quarantine for at least five days when they arrive in Germany from Austria. — Steve Han • 한만성 (@realstevescores) November 6, 2020

As for South Korea, in-form Spurs man Son Heung-Min will lead the line alongside Hwang Hee-chan. Kwon Chang-Hoon of Freiburg and Lee Jae-Sung of Holstein Kiel will leave after the game against South Korea and won't be available for the next match against Japan as the regulations in Germany require them to be in quarantine for five days prior to the next domestic game.

Kim Jin-Su recently tested positive for Covid-19. Hong Chul is out with a knee injury. Kim Min-Jae was not allowed to leave by his club Beijing Guoan over reservations about the pandemic. Lee Yong and Kim Young-gwon will also miss out.

Injuries: Hong Chul

Suspensions: None

Mexico vs South Korea Predicted Lineups

South Korea predicted XI: Gu Sungyun, Kim Taehwan, Kim Moonhwan, Park Jisu, Jong-Gyu Yoon, Son Junho, Nam Tae-hee, Hwang Inbeom, Lee Kang-In, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-Min

Mexico predicted XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Luis Romo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Jesus Corona, Hector Herrera, Jonathan dos Santos, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez

Mexico vs South Korea Prediction

While South Korea might not be the easiest team to get past, Mexico might just pack enough steam and momentum right no to get over the line.

Match prediction: Mexico 2-1 South Korea