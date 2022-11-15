Mexico vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

Mexico and Sweden will lock horns in a friendly game at the Estadi Montilivi on Wednesday.

Sweden have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and after this match, they will meet Algeria in a friendly game on Saturday. This will be their first match since their Nations League group-stage game against Slovenia, which ended in a 1-1 draw in September.

Mexico are playing their second warm-up game ahead of the World Cup finals after recording an impressive 4-0 win over Iraq last week. Alexis Vega, Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesus Gallardo, and Uriel Antuna scored in that win and will be looking to continue that form in this match.

Mexico have been drawn into Group C alongside Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia and will get their World Cup underway next Tuesday against Poland.

Mexico vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times across all competitions. Sweden have dominated proceedings against Mexico and have five wins to their name. Mexico have picked up a couple of wins against the European side and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the game ending in a 3-0 win for Sweden.

Mexico are winless in their last three games against Sweden, failing to find the back of the net in these meetings.

Sweden are winless in their last five games across all competitions, losing four games in that period. Four of the five games in that period have produced more than 2.5 goals, though Sweden have scored just five goals in these games.

Mexico have picked up two wins and suffered a couple of losses in their last four games.

Mexico vs Sweden Prediction

El Tri have struggled in their recent meetings against Sweden but head into this friendly in solid form. They scored four goals in their previous friendly against Iraq and will be looking to continue that goalscoring ways here. They have kept clean sheets in their last five games of the World Cup qualifying campaign and we expect another solid defensive display from them in this match.

Blågult are winless in their last five games across all competitions and might struggle here. They have a solid record against Mexico and that is the only positive thing for them in this game.

Considering the form of the two teams, a win seems to be on the cards for Mexico.

Prediction: Mexico 3-1 Sweden

Mexico vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Mexico to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Hirving Lozano to score or assist any time - Yes

