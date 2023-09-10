Mexico vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Two nations in contrasting form square off in a friendly matchup as Mexico lock horns with Uzbekistan at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

While Srecko Katanec’s men have lost their last two matches, El Tri head into the game unbeaten in four straight outings across all competitions.

Mexico turned in a superb show of fighting spirit last Saturday as they came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Australia on Saturday.

Prior to that, Jaime Lozano’s men were on a three-game winning streak, including a 1-0 victory over Panama in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

Mexico are now unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and one draw since mid-June.

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, were left empty handed for the second consecutive game as they fell to a 3-0 loss against USA last time out.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Iran on June 20 which saw their run of six straight games without defeat come to an end.

Uzbekistan will look to return to winning ways as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in January.

Mexico vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Mexico and Uzbekistan, and the two nations will be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Mexico are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since July’s 1-0 loss against Qatar on July 3.

With Saturday’s defeat against USA, Uzbekistan have now failed to score in successive games for the first time since November 2021.

El Tri have picked up just one win in their last five friendly matches while losing once and claiming three draws since November 2022.

Mexico vs Uzbekistan Prediction

While Uzbekistan will be looking to find their feet, they are in for another tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Mexico side.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are tipping Lozano’s men to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Uzbekistan

Mexico vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Uzbekistan’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Mexico’s previous seven games)