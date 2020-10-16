Michael Owen makes big prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool take on Everton in the most anticipated Merseyside derby on Saturday. The two sides are in contrasting forms this season once again but it is Everton who sit on top of the Premier League table right now.

In his blog for BetVictor, Michael Owen has predicted a close match but picked his former side, Liverpool, to come out victorious. The former striker believes that Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking bounce back after the 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa in the previous matchday.

However, Owen did acknowledge that Everton are the better of the two sides. He expects this clash to be a Premier League classic with the Reds coming away with a 2-1 win. He wrote:

"This is the most anticipated Merseyside Derby in many a year. Who would've predicted out of the two sides that it would be Everton that go into the match with a 100% record? They have had some start, while Liverpool have had two weeks to lick their wounds after their 7-2 loss to Aston Villa. Will we see reaction? I think so. This could be a classic, and I'm taking the Reds to edge it in a close run match."

Another former player picks Liverpool to beat Everton

Michael Owen is not the only former Liverpool player-turned-pundit to pick the Reds to win against Everton. Danny Murphy also picked his former side to get the better of their Merseyside rivals in the derby this weekend. He wrote in his Daily Mail column:

"This is a fascinating game because of Everton's revival. But they will miss the momentum they would have got from their fans. Liverpool will view it as a wonderful opportunity. People are questioning them for the showing at Villa and conceding three goals against Leeds so they will want to silence the critics. Everton are really hyped about it — but I'm backing a Liverpool response to Villa Park."

Liverpool will be without Alisson once again as he is out with an injury. Adrian is expected to continue in goal as the Premier League champions have not signed another keeper while letting Loris Karius leave on loan to Union Berlin.