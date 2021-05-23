Michael Owen makes his prediction for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League clash

Michael Owen predicts Liverpool will beat Crystal Palace on the final day of the season to secure Champions League football for next season. The former Liverpool striker predicts the Reds will narrowly edge out Crystal Palace 2-1.

Liverpool start the game-week 38, level on points with 5th place Leicester City. Jurgen Klopp's men know they just have to match Leicester's result to confirm a place in the top 4.

Speaking to BetVictor, Michael Owen said that Liverpool have enough strength and confidence to beat Crystal Palace. Owen said:

“This is a must win match. Up against a Palace side that have nothing to play for, I think they’ll get the job done. It’s 2-1 Liverpool for me.”

Liverpool have had a tremendous turnaround, says Michael Owen

Liverpool have had a roller coaster ride this season. The Reds were without major players like Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the majority of the season. However, manager Jurgen Klopp has relied on youngsters such as Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Curtis Jones to power them through the season.

After a shaky Christmas period, Liverpool have found their mojo and had a turnaround which now sees them as favorites to secure Champions League football. Michael Owen has been particularly impressed by Liverpool's form lately. The 41-year-old pundit believes Liverpool can challenge for the title next season. He said:

“It’s been some turnaround from the Reds. Injuries hit them hard in the first half of the season, so next year, with a fully fit squad, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to challenge for the title once more."

Michael Owen also believes Chelsea have a tough match against Aston Villa, providing Liverpool with an opportunity to finish third in the standings. Owen added:

“What’s more, they will finish third if they better Chelsea’s result."

Liverpool have a great record against Crystal Palace. The Reds defeated the Eagles 7-0 when the two sides met earlier this season. Liverpool also boasted a better head-to-head against Roy Hodgson's men. The Reds have won their previous 7 games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The game is also significant for both teams. This is the final managerial game for Roy Hodgson before he retires. For Liverpool, there is a chance that this would be Georginio Wijnaldum's final game for the club. The 30-year-old is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.