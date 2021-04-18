Premier League 2020/21: Michael Owen predicts the result for Arsenal vs Fulham

Arsenal take on 18th placed Fulham on Sunday at the Emirates. The Gunners are coming into this match high on confidence after a stunning performance against Slavia Prague. Arteta's side won 4-0 in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals to proceed to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Arsenal will be looking to continue their fine form against Fulham and Michael Owen has predicted a comfortable victory for the north London side. Writing in his column for BetVictor, Michael Owen said:

"After making such a fight of it since the turn of the year, it’s looking more and more likely that Fulham will be playing Championship football next season.

"The Cottagers’ have lost their last four Premier League matches and they take on an Arsenal side that despite their frailties, still have the quality to brush aside teams at the bottom end of the table.

"With that in mind, I predict another afternoon to forget for the visitors. It’s 2-0 to the Gunners for me."

With Sheffield United's relegation being confirmed last night after their loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham could soon join them if they fail to get a positive result at the Emirates.

Saka and Smith Rowe have been in fine form for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been the standout performers for Arsenal this season. The youngsters have been pivotal for the Gunners and Arsenal look a much better attacking unit when both players are on the pitch.

In fact, Arteta himself admitted that Arsenal should stop relying on the two youngsters so much. Speaking to reporters ahead of Arsenal's clash against Fulham, Arteta said:

“They know that playing every game is impossible, so we have to change those stats. That’s what we have to do. We have to find that solution.

“It tells a lot about what has happened this season. Eight months ago, if anybody had said we were going to rely so much on these two guys to get a result, you would have said we were not going to be in a strong position."

"That is our reality as well. We have to change that reality because it doesn’t go in our favour.”

Arteta on Smith Rowe & Saka: "8 months ago, if anybody had said we were going to rely so much on these 2 guys to get a result, you would have said we were not going to be in a strong position. Thats our reality. We have to change that reality because it doesn’t go in our favour" pic.twitter.com/rselSScjvU — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) April 17, 2021

Although the chances of making the top four are bleak for the Gunners, Arsenal will be keen to kick on and put in another strong performance on Sunday against Fulham at the Emirates.