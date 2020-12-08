Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen believes the Reds will make some changes to their line-up against FC Midtjylland in the Champion League but should be able to win the game.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have already secured qualification as well as the top spot in Group D and can afford to give some of their first-team stars a breather ahead of a hectic festive schedule in the Premier League.

Liverpool put four past Wolves in their last Premier League outing on Sunday and looked in fine touch in front of the fans at Anfield.

Liverpool will have too much quality for Midtjylland: Michael Owen

The Danish side tested Liverpool at Anfield as they pressed the Reds and did not allow them to run away with the game. The Reds had to rely on a late Mohamed Salah goal to secure the points after Diogo Jota had given them the lead early in the second half.

Midtjylland have come a long way under manager Brian Priske, but are yet to win in the group stages. With Europa League football out of reach for them as well, they will hope to impress at home against the Premier League champions.

Liverpool are likely to head into the game with a changed line-up and will look to give their fringe players some playing time.

However, Michael Owen feels that Liverpool might still have too much quality for the Danish side on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Danish side Midtjylland welcome Liverpool in their final group match. The home side earned a draw last time out away to Atalanta, albeit they’ve won only one of their last four on home turf," Owen wrote in his column for BetVictor.

“Jurgen Klopp will be expected to change his line-up here, having secured the top spot. However, I think the Reds have more than enough talent to come away with the points. 1-0," predicted Owen.

Liverpool are yet to lose a game away from home in the Champions League this season, with their only defeat coming against Atalanta at Anfield on matchday four.

With games against Fulham and league leaders Tottenham Hotspur to contend with in the Premier League, Klopp will want to rest some of his defenders as resources at the club have been stretched recently.

The likes of Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold could see some playing time as they are back from their respective injuries and need to gain match fitness.