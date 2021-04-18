Michael Owen predicts the result for Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League clash

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen expects the Reds to claim all three points over Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side on Monday night. Owen believes Jurgen Klopp's side will come away with a 2-1 victory over Leeds.

Liverpool head into Monday night's tricky fixture against Leeds on the back of a 0-0 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek. Liverpool were unable to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Zinedine Zidane's side and were hence knocked out of Europe.

The Merseyside club have, however, won three on the bounce in the Premier League and broke their Anfield curse with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

Liverpool are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table. A victory on Monday would see them jump into fourth place, ahead of West Ham on goal difference.

Leeds United, however, could prove to be a tricky opposition for Jurgen Klopp's side. Marcelo Bielsa's men head into Monday night's fixture on the back of a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. Leeds have also won three consecutive games in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has backed the Reds to come away with all three points from Elland Road.

"Matchday one seems long ago now, however, it sure did set the tone for Leeds' season when they went down fighting in a 4-3 win for Liverpool. Fresh from victory at the Etiahd, belief will be sky-high within the Elland Road ranks," Owen told BetVictor.

"One positive for them is that Liverpool have played midweek in Europe, as that definitely worked in their favour in their victory at City. That said, there has been a bit of an improvement in Liverpool's recent performances, especially on the road domestically. With that in mind, I'm siding with the Red's to carve out a narrow victory."

He's in a tough spot currently.



But what a player Sadio Mane has been for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/AI3YAMhc63 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 18, 2021

Liverpool must go on an unbeaten run if they are to secure Champions League football for next season

Advertisement

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg Two

The battle for Champions League places continues to intensify as we head into the final seven games of the season. Liverpool have the chance to move into the top four this weekend after West Ham's defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

NEW: Rare win streak on the line in a battle of fitness – Leeds vs. Liverpool Preview https://t.co/qAy9vvBGzK — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 18, 2021

The Reds could also create some space between them and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton with a victory over Leeds United. Jurgen Klopp's side will need to continue their decent run of form if they are to secure Champions League football next season.