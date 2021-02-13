Michael Owen predicts the result for Leicester City v Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has predicted the Reds to return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Leicester City later today. Jurgen Klopp's side are coming on the back of a 4-1 hammering against league leaders Manchester City and will look to get back on track with a positive result at the King Power Stadium.

In his column for BetVictor, Owen wrote that Klopp would expect an immediate reaction from his team after their damaging defeat last week.

"Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be looking for an immediate reaction from his players following their heavy defeat at home to Manchester City. The Reds welcome a Leicester side that have lost a bit of momentum recently. It’s no coincidence that the goals have dried up slightly with Jamie Vardy absent from the side."

"On paper, this has the potential to be a cracker with both so good going forward. That said, I think it may be more suited to the visitors from a tactical point of view."

The Englishman also admitted that the game could suit Liverpool's strengths, as Leicester are likely to give the away side a lot of the ball and look to play on the counter-attack.

⚽ After a quick turnaround from the #FACup, Brand Ambassador @themichaelowen is back with his preview of Matchday 24 in the #PL.



He also provides us with his Best Bets for this weekend's action, including a mouthwatering opener in #LEILIV 👀 https://t.co/46KEj1j3pP — BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 12, 2021

"Leicester will no doubt be willing to invite Liverpool on so they can utilise their counter-attack, however, it’s an extremely hard task to do that for 90 minutes against the Reds."

"If Liverpool can get in front, it should open Leicester up and if that materialises, I think the points will be going back to Merseyside."

Liverpool will look to overcome injury woes to return to winning ways

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Advertisement

The Reds' injury woes went from bad to worse, as Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his press conference that his side will be without Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. The former Monaco star reportedly has a minor muscle strain and could well miss the UEFA Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig next week.

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies could come into contention to make their Liverpool debuts at King Power Stadium. #awlfc [lfc] pic.twitter.com/Tvg4NTf28G — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 12, 2021

New signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies are in line to make their Liverpool debuts, with the former expected to partner club captain Jordan Henderson in central defense. Nat Phillips is also in contention to play at the heart of the defense, with Fabinho's absence coming as a massive blow to the Reds' backline.

Leicester City, on the other hand, will be without James Justin, with the Englishman ruled out for the foreseeable future with an ACL injury.