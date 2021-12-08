Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Young Boys

Michael Owen has backed Manchester United to claim a 2-1 victory over Swiss side Young Boys in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday.

Manchester United secured qualification to the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League after their 2-0 victory away at Villarreal a fortnight ago. The Red Devils have endured a difficult time in the Premier League in recent months, but have managed to maintain consistency in the Champions League.

They have won three and drawn one of their last four games in all competitions. Manchester United, though, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in their opening Champions League group game of the season.

Former player-turned-pundit Michael Owen, however, believes United are too strong for their Swiss opponents and will claim a 2-1 victory.

"It wasn't emphatic but Ralf Rangnick will have been delighted to start his tenure in charge with a win on Sunday," Owen told BetVictor. "United lost away to Young Boys so will take this one seriously. I can't see them slipping up again here, 2-1 United."

Manchester United claimed a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of the club on Sunday. They dominated possession, won the ball back high up the field and managed to create a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

The Red Devils' performance surely boosted the morale of the club's fans.

MUFC News @MUFCNewsApp Michael Owen makes Manchester United vs Young Boys score prediction: manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Michael Owen makes Manchester United vs Young Boys score prediction: manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Ralf Rangnick could provide opportunities to a number of Manchester United's fringe players against Young Boys

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic would be Manchester United's captain for their clash with Young Boys. England defender Harry Maguire will be rested for the Red Devils' final group game in the Champions League.

The German also said that Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson will start against Young Boys. Van de Beek was starved of regular game time under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will be given the chance to prove himself on Wednesday.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT #UCL Both will be keen to impress their new boss #MUFC Both will be keen to impress their new boss #MUFC #UCL

Also Read Article Continues below

Dean Henderson has made just one appearance for Manchester United in all competitions this season. The 24-year-old has been unable to overtake David de Gea as Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee