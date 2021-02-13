Michael Owen gives his prediction for West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester United

Former Liverpool forward and Betvictor ambassador Michael Owen has given his prediction for Sunday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will travel to the Hawthorns to take on a struggling West Bromwich Albion side on Sunday. United will aim to get their title push back on track after playing out a disappointing draw with Everton last week.

West Brom are 19th in the Premier League, and Owen claims head coach Sam Allardyce has failed to make an impact since taking over from Slaven Bilic.

In his column for Betvictor, Owen wrote:

"Sam Allardyce hasn’t had the desired impact thus far at the Hawthorns. The Baggies have been struggling in all departments and they welcome a team here that are undefeated for over a year away from home in the Premier League."

⚽ Brand Ambassador @themichaelowen is back with his preview of Matchday 2️⃣4️⃣ in the #PL and gives us his Best Bets for the weekends action.



The early kick-off sees #LCFC manager Brendan Rogers, welcome an #LFC team looking to get back to winning ways and stay in the top 4️⃣ 👀 pic.twitter.com/h91sbN4nKj — BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 13, 2021

The former Liverpool forward then outlined the threat of Manchester United’s veteran forward Edinson Cavani to any opposition before tipping the Red Devils to grab the victory.

"I think it was a shrewd move from United to get Edinson Cavani in over the summer. His experience has been vital in recent away victories and I don’t think any defender will look forward to facing him," wrote Owen.

"With that in mind, there’s only one winner for me. I’m going with Manchester United to take the points home to Old Trafford," predicted Owen.

Advertisement

Manchester United looking to get back to winning ways

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United are having a superb season. They are second in the Premier League with 45 points from 23 games and are making a surprise title charge. However, they have stumbled in recent weeks, picking up just five points from their four outings in the league.

A shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield in January was a particular highlighted United's dip in form. They also threw a two-goal lead away in their last game to fall to a 3-3 draw against Everton.

Advertisement

Manchester United will be looking to find their feet when they take on West Bromwich Albion, who have been horrific this season, on Sunday. The hosts are in a relegation battle and have the worst defensive record in the league, shipping in a whopping 54 goals from 24 outings.

A win will take Manchester United five points clear of Leicester City, who are hot on their tail in third place with 43 points.