Michael Owen predicts scoreline as Liverpool prepare to face ‘dangerous’ Aston Villa

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his prediction ahead of the Reds' trip to Aston Villa in a crunch Premier League clash on Tuesday, May 10.

Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves three points behind leaders Manchester City following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield last time out.

They face a resurgent Villa side, managed by Reds icon Steven Gerrard, who have won their previous two encounters to move up to 11th in the league.

𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗼 @AVFCStatto



Liverpool haven’t dropped a single point against sides starting the day in the bottom half of the table this season, winning all 18 such games by an aggregate score of 52-4.



Liverpool haven't dropped a single point against sides starting the day in the bottom half of the table this season, winning all 18 such games by an aggregate score of 52-4.

Aston Villa are looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Anfield earlier in the season. They will be hoping for a repeat performance of the last time the two sides faced each other at Villa Park, which famously finished 7-2 in favor of the Villans.

Liverpool haven't lost away from home since December, and Owen believes they will continue their title charge with a comfortable win in the Midlands.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said:

"That was an impressive win for Villa at Turf Moor on Saturday. Burnley have been in good form, so to go and score three shows how dangerous this Villa side can be. Outside the top six, there’s not many sides who have the quality and the options that Villa do in attack."

Addressing his former team's draw against Spurs, he said:

"Liverpool didn’t play badly against Spurs, but it was a draw nonetheless. They’ve been winning so many games that it was inevitable they would drop points at some point."

The former Ballon d'Or winner went on to give his prediction for the game, saying:

"Liverpool just have to win their remaining games and see where that takes them. I can’t see them dropping points here, I’m predicting a 3-1 win."

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool are the best he has ever seen

In a pre-match press conference, Gerrard was asked about the strengths of the side he used to play for.

The 41-year-old, whose Aston Villa side have ambitions of a first top-half Premier League finish since 2011, has lavished Klopp's men with praise, saying (as per The Mail):

"Because of the way the game has changed – it's gone quicker, it's gone faster – I think you're probably watching the best Liverpool team there has been."

"That's due to the speed, mentality and intensity of this current group."

Gerrard added:

"But I say that without disrespecting previous Liverpool teams because I grew up watching them. The European Cup winners, serial league title winners, I grew up on all of that. I'm well aware they've previously had world-class players, managers and teams."

Steven Gerrard speaks ahead of Aston Villa's game against Liverpool - which could have a big impact on the Premier League title race.



Steven Gerrard speaks ahead of Aston Villa's game against Liverpool - which could have a big impact on the Premier League title race. 🗣️"I'm not going to give you the headlines you may be chasing!" Steven Gerrard speaks ahead of Aston Villa's game against Liverpool - which could have a big impact on the Premier League title race. https://t.co/7OxB1WUveU

