Arsenal are the most consistent team in the world, says Michael Owen

Owen's swipe at Arsenal will not go down well with the fans.

Michael Owen feels Arsenal are a level below all the other European giants

Michael Owen has taken a dig at Arsenal by stating that they are the most consistent team in the world – at under-performing. While speaking to BT Sport he said, “I think Arsenal are the most consistent team in the world. Everyone says ‘we get to a stage and underperform’ but Arsenal is just so consistent.”

“They come third or fourth every year in the league. They get knocked out in the final 16 every year of the Champions League. They’re the same every year and they have been for 10-12 years, exactly the same,” he continued. “They beat all the rubbish teams in the Premier League or the group stage of the Champions League. As soon as it comes to Bayern Munich or Manchester United or Chelsea, they get beat. They’re so consistent, they’re a level below.”

This season, Arsenal are set to be knocked out in the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich and are in fourth place in the Premier League, 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea. The Gunners finished second last season, 10 points behind Leicester, but finished third in the 2014-15 season and fourth in the 2013-14 campaign.

Arsenal have been failing every season after promising a lot early on. Gunners fans almost certainly suffer in the end with their team’s constant under-performing every year and a large number of fans find it difficult to understand who is to be blamed for the club’s failings, the board or Arsene Wenger and continue to slate their manager.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer in a bid to keep their star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club. However, with Arsene Wenger’ s future still uncertain, it remains to be seen whether the duo will be willing to extend their stay at the Emirates.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the Gunners look poised for yet another fourth place finish. However, they are still present in the FA Cup and will be looking to progress as far as they possibly can.

Owen has stated the harsh truth about Arsenal’s failures. The former England player has pointed out the Gunners’ lack of trophies, failed cup runs and continued 3rd and 4th place finishes in the Premier League quite aptly.

The Arsenal board and Arsene Wenger must be more ambitious and strive to win titles. They must outline a plan on how to restore the club to its former glory.

