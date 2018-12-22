Michael Phelan – Manchester United signing no one is talking about

shivam singh
22 Dec 2018

Michael Phelan is returning to the club after 5 years

Michael Phelan has won the English top division with Manchester United as a player and a staff member. As a player, he was versatile and played in defence and in midfield. He was a part of the backroom staff at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson from 1999-2013.

Sir Alex considered him as his right-hand man, and many Manchester United fans might be familiar to his face, seeing him dug-out every matchday during SAF's tenure. He was also conducting the post-match interviews when SAF boycotted BBC.

When Sir Alex left United and as David Moyes was appointed the new manager, one of the first changes he made in the club was to sack Phelan. This move by Moyes was widely criticized by everyone including Sir Alex.

Life After United

After being sacked by Moyes, Phelan went onto become the caretaker manager for Norwich. His time at the club was limited, and he left Norwich in 2015.

Following his departure from Norwich, Phelan took up the assistant manager job at Hull City. At the start of 2016-17 season, as the Hull City manager Steve Bruce resigned, Phelan was promoted as the manager. His team played attractive football and Phelan went on to become manager of the month in August beating Conte, Mourinho ad Guardiola! However, his time at Hull came to an abrupt end in January of 2017 due to a row with the upper management about their January spending.

Moving on from Hull, Phelan took up Sporting director position at Central Coast Mariners in Australia, where Usain Bolt famously played started his footballing career.

United fans would be delighted to see a familiar face back at the club

Return to United

Along with the announcement of Solskjaer as the new Manchester United interim-manager, Phelan was announced as a part of his backroom staff.

Phelan is considered to be a strong character in the dressing room which is something United strongly need at the moment following the estranged relation that existed between Mourinho and the players.

Also, Solskjaers' side of Cardiff city were often criticized for not having any organization at the back which would be rectified using Phelan's experience.

It took Manchester United 5 years to correct the mistake that David Moyes made by sacking Phelan in 2013. Well, we can surely say, United board may have been too slow, but the fans would be happy that they're taking a step in the right direction with the hiring of Phelan.

