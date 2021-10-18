Middlesbrough vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough will host Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium in a matchday 13 EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-0 home win over Peterborough on Saturday. Paddy McNair and Joshua Coborn scored in the final minutes of the game to give Boro all three points.

Barnsley suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Reading. John Swift scored the match-winner in the 77th minute.

Barnsley FC @BarnsleyFC 💬 "I don’t think we deserved to lose that game..." 💬 "I don’t think we deserved to lose that game..."

That defeat left the Tykes in the relegation zone with just eight points garnered from 12 games. Middlesbrough are in 12th spot on 15 points.

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 64 occasions in the past and Middlesbrough have a better record with 33 wins to their name.

Barnsley were victorious in 19 previous matches while 12 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when second-half goals from Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike gave Barnsley a 2-0 victory on home turf.

The visitors are currently on a 10-game winless run (losing their last four consecutively) and have not won in the league since a matchday two win over Coventry City.

Middlesbrough have won two of their last five league games.

Middlesbrough form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Barnsley form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley Team News

Middlesbrough

Grant Hall (muscle), Dael Fry (leg), Anfernee Dijksteel (hamstring), Marcus Browne (ACL) and Sammy Ameobi have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi, Marc Bola

Suspension: None

Barnsley

Josh Benson (leg), Carlton Morris (knee) and Mads Juel Andersen (knee) are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Josh Benson, Carlton Morris, Mads Juel Andersen

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Joe Lumley (GK); Obel Hernandez, Patrick McNair, Souleymane Bamba, Marcus Tavernier; James Lea Siliki, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks; Duncan Watmore; Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (GK); Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Jasper Moon; Ben Williams, Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo; Devante Cole

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley's poor start to the campaign has left them in an early relegation scrap. The South Yorkshire club have struggled in attack and Middlesbrough's defense might not be too troubled.

Also Read

The hosts have struggled for consistency but we are backing Middlesbrough to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Barnsley

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Peter P