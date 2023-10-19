Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Middlesbrough host Birmingham City at the Riverside on Saturday (October 21) in the Championship.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their league campaign but have returned to top form to climb up the points table. Middlesbrough thrashed 10-man Sunderland 4-0 in their last game. Four players got on the scoresheet in the second half, including summer arrival Sam Greenwood, who scored his maiden goal for the club.

Middlesbrough are 16th in the league table with 14 points from 11 games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but remain in playoff reckoning. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over West Bromwich Albion last time out. Juninho Bacuna, Dion Sanderson and Gary Gardener got on the scoresheet for the Blues to overturn an early deficit.

The Blues are sixth in the Championship standings with 18 points.

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 123 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Middlesbrough trailing 47-40.

Middlesbrough have won their last three games in the fixture after winning one offive.

Birmingham are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Middlesbrough have scored 16 league goals this season. Only five of those goals have come at home.

All three of Birmingham's league defeats this season have come on the road.

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a brilliant five-game winning streak after winning two of their nine games. They have won their last two home games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in six. They have, however, lost their last three away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Birmingham

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)