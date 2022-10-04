Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2022

Middlesbrough will host Birmingham City in round 13 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday (October 5).

The Blues will travel to the Riverside Stadium, where they are unbeaten in their last three visits, and will look to continue in the same vein.

Middlesbrough have struggled in the Championship, suffering a 1-0 loss at Coventry City on Saturday. They are now winless in their last three outings, dating back to a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on September 5.

With ten points from 11 games, Middlesbrough are 22nd in the standings, level on points with 21st-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Middlesbrough FC @Boro Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect

Meanwhile, Birmingham failed to return to winning ways, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. That followed a somewhat disappointing goalless draw with Coventry City on September 19, which snapped their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 13 points from 11 games, the Blues are 15th in the standings but could rise as high as 11th with all three points on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Birmingham hold a superior record in this fixture, claiming 47 wins from the last 121 meetings.

Middlesbrough have picked up 38 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 36occasions.

Boro are winless in their last three home games against Birmingham, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 1-0 win in August 2018.

The Blues head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last four outings, winning and drawing twice apiece since a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City in August.

Middlesbrough are on a run of three games without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine.

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Prediction

Middlesbrough have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks, picking up one point from their last three games. However, they are unbeaten in seven of their eight home games since April and could do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Birmingham City

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five games.)

