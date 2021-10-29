Middlesbrough vs Birmingham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Birmingham at Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently sixth in the league. Neil Warnock's side have won four of their last five league games and should be confident of taking all three points from their game against Birmingham.

Birmingham, on the other hand, broke their seven-game winless streak with their victory against Swansea last time out. Lee Bowyer's side are currently 18th in the league and will hope to carry the momentum of their win into the game against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make Saturday's fixture a feisty contest.

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Birmingham came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Scott Hogan scored in the first half to secure the three points on the night.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Birmingham Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham Team News

Bola will be a huge miss for Middlesbrough during Saturday's Championship game

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will have a host of players missing for the encounter on Saturday. Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Grant Hall and Marcus Browne are all still out due to injury.

Injured: Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Grant Hall, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham

Birmingham have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Swansea last time out. Lee Bowyer will have a full-strength side to choose from for the match on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham Predicted XI

Birmingham City FC @BCFC

🔹 🔛 Swansea win

🔹 Latest team news



The Boss speaks ahead of this weekend's trip to the Riverside Stadium. 💪 🔹 Full 7 days prep for #MIDBIR 🔹 🔛 Swansea win🔹 Latest team newsThe Boss speaks ahead of this weekend's trip to the Riverside Stadium. 💪 🔹 Full 7 days prep for #MIDBIR🔹 🔛 Swansea win🔹 Latest team news The Boss speaks ahead of this weekend's trip to the Riverside Stadium. 💪

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Joe Lumley; Lee Peltier, Souleymane Bamba, Patrick McNair; Onel Hernandez, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier; Martin Payero; Uche Ikpeazu, Andraz Sporar

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; George Friend, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Kristian Pedersen, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan Graham; Tahith Chong; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham Prediction

With home advantage on their side, it's hard to see Middlesbrough losing this game. This is especially true given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Middlesbrough will win the game comfortably.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Birmingham

Edited by Peter P