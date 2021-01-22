Middlesbrough vs Blackburn prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Middlesbrough will welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Riverside Stadium on Sunday for a matchday 26 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts currently sit in seventh spot on the table, three points behind the playoff spots (albeit with a game in hand). They will be seeking a victory on home soil to boost their promotion ambitions.

Blackburn are further below in 12th spot, having accrued 33 points from 24 matches to date. However, they still have an outside shot of making the top six and win here could boost their chances massively.

Middlesbrough picked up a 2-1 victory away to Nottingham Forest in their most recent fixture. Blackburn had to come from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 136 occasions in the past and Blackburn Rovers have the superior head-to-head record.

The Lancashire outfit have 59 wins and 38 draws to their name, while Middlesbrough were victorious on 39 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came last November when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Middlesbrough form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Team News

Middlesbrough

The hosts have three players currently sidelined by injury. Marcus Browne (knee), Ashley Fletcher (hamstring) and Grant Hall (thigh) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Boro.

Injuries: Ashley Fletcher, Grant Hall, Marcus Browne

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Middlesbrough.

Midfielder David Ayala recently suffered a hamstring problem and is expected to be out for at least three weeks. Joe-Rankin Costello and Elliot Bennett returned to training recently but might not be fit in time for the weekend's clash.

Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton are expected to miss most of the season. Meanwhile, Ryan Nyambe recently completed his mandatory period of self-isolation and is available for selection. Sam Gallagher and Corry Evans are ruled out with knocks.

Injuries: Derrick Williams, Scott Wharton, Corry Evans, David Ayala, Joe-Rankin Costello, Elliot Bennett, Sam Gallagher

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli (GK); Marc Bola, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Djiskteel; Lewis Wing, Sam Morsy; Marvin Johnson, George Saville, Duncan Watmore; Britt Assombalonga

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Amari'i Bell, Bardley Johnson, Darragh Lenihan, Barry Douglas; Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Joe Rothwell

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Prediction

Both sides have been involved in low-scoring games for most of the season and that trend could continue with a lot on the line.

Middlesbrough's form at the Riverside has been their driving force this term and we expect them to secure another three points on home soil.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Blackburn Rovers