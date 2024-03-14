Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Middlesbrough will host Blackburn Rovers at Riverside on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form and are once again pushing for the promotion playoff spots. They beat Birmingham City 1-0 in their game on Tuesday with Riley McGree scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half to register his first strike for Boro since last September.

Middlesbrough sit ninth in the Championship standings with 53 points from 37 matches and will be looking to extend their winning streak this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, have endured a highly turbulent campaign and are yet to come alive under manager John Eustace. They played out a 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle in their last match, with league top scorer Sammie Szmodics opening the scoring seven minutes after kickoff before their opponents leveled the scores in the second half.

The visitors sit 18th in the table with 41 points and will be desperate to return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 142 meetings between Middlesbrough and Blackburn. The hosts have won 40 of those games while the visitors have won 63 times. There have been 39 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Riversiders have the second-worst defensive record in the English second tier this season with a goal concession tally of 64.

Middlesbrough have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after failing to register any in their 10 games prior.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Boro are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their eight games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and will be looking to build some consistency on home turf as they round up the campaign.

Blackburn are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions. They have lost seven of their last nine away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)