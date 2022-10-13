Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2022 

Middlesbrough will welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Riverside Stadium for a matchday 15 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Millwall over the weekend. Zian Flemming scored a brace to inspire the Lions to a routine win.

Blackburn Rovers fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Wigan Athletic. Nathan Broadhead's 62nd-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers



Contact our team for details:

[email protected]

01254 508 008



#Rovers 🥂 Enjoy our next home game in style with our 'Oktoberfeast' themed hospitality packages!Contact our team for details:01254 508 008 🥂 Enjoy our next home game in style with our 'Oktoberfeast' themed hospitality packages!👇 Contact our team for details:📧 [email protected]📞 01254 508 008#Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/9GRuUy77Ml

The defeat saw Rovers drop out of the playoff places. They have dropped into seventh spot, having garnered 21 points from 14 matches. Middlesbrough sit just outside the relegation zone in 21st spot and have 13 points to their name from as many matches.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 139 occasions in the past. Blackburn Rovers have been vastly superior with 61 wins to their name, while 39 games ended in a win for Middlesbrough.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Blackburn claimed a narrow 1-0 home win.

Middlesbrough have not won a home head-to-head game against Blackburn Rovers since 2012.

Five of the last six head-to-head games at the Riverside Stadium saw both sides find the back of the net.

None of Blackburn's away league games this season have produced more than one first half goal.

Blackburn Rovers are the only side yet to see both teams score in any away league game this term.

Blackburn Rovers have scored just one goal in their last six away matches, losing five games in this run.

The last seven head-to-head games at the Riverside Stadium produced two or fewer goals.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have been highly inconsistent this season, having alternated between a loss and victory in their last nine league games.

Middlesbrough are embroiled in a relegation scrap, but their strong home form could be crucial here, with Boro having garnered 92% of their points this season in front of their fans.

Although one team could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half draw

Poll : 0 votes