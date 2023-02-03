Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Middlesbrough host Blackpool at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently 3rd in the league, 12 points off 2nd placed Sheffield United. Michael Carrick's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.

Blackpool, on the other hand, have struggled this season and are currently 23rd in the table, four points away from safety. Mick McCarthy's side have been in terrible form recently, having won only one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Middlesbrough have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackpool winning the other two.

Middlesbrough came away with a 3-0 win the last time the two sides met earlier this season, in the reverse fixture back in November. Goals from Isaiah Jones, Marcus Forss and Chuba Akpom were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Middlesbrough have the 3rd best attack in the league, having scored 44 goals in their 29 games so far this season.

Blackpool have the joint 3rd worst defense in the league, having conceded 40 goals in their 27 games so far this season.

Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Aaron Ramsey and Matthew Clarke will be unavailable for Middlesbrough. Meanwhile, Blackpool with be without Jordan Gabriel, Keshi Anderson, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Liam Bridcutt and Marvin Ekpiteta due to injury.

It's hard to see Blackpool taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Middlesbrough will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 3-0 Blackpool

Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Blackpool have one of the worst attacks in the league, while Middlesbrough have one of the best defenses)

Tip 3 - Chuba Akpom to score/assist (The striker has 14 goals and one assist in 22 games so far this season)

