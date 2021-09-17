Middlesbrough vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Blackpool at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having made underwhelming starts to their seasons so far.
Middlesbrough are currently 11th in the table, having won only two games so far this campaign. Neil Warnock's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last time out.
They should be confident of picking up three points against a poor Blackpool side on Saturday.
Blackpool have been woeful this season and are currently 22nd in the league. Neil Critchley's side have only won one league game and look set for a relegation scrap during this campaign.
Both sides will be looking for wins to kickstart their campaigns and that should make Saturday's fixture an interesting one.
Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Head-to-Head
Middlesbrough have a slight edge based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Blackpool winning only one.
Blackpool did, however, knock Middlesbrough out of the EFL Cup last month as they demolished them 3-0. Goals from Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson made sure of the victory.
Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W
Blackpool Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L
Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Team News
Middlesbrough
Marc Bola picked up a knock last week and is a doubt for the game, while Patrick McNair, Martin Payero and Marcus Browne are all unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Patrick McNair, Martin Payero, Marcus Browne
Doubtful: Marc Bola
Suspended: None
Blackpool
CJ Hamilton and Grant Ward are doubts for the game after picking up knocks earlier this week, while Matty Virtue is unavailable due to injury. Demetri Mitchell has also recovered from a knee injury he picked up in July and could make his return to the bench.
Injured: Matty Virtue
Doubtful: CJ Hamilton, Grant Ward, Demetri Mitchell
Suspended: None
Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Predicted XI
Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley; Lee Peltier, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel; James Lea Siliki, Jonathan Howson; Onel Hernandez, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier; Andraz Sporar
Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Luke Garbutt, Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Kevin Stewart, Ryan Wintle, Josh Bowler; Tyreece John-Jules, Jerry Yates
Middlesbrough vs Blackpool Prediction
Both sides have been in poor form this season, but having home advantage should help Middlesbrough win the game.
We predict a tight game, with Middlesbrough coming out on top.
Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Blackpool
