Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Bournemouth at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently ninth in the league, five points off the top six. Chris Wilder's side are unbeaten in their last three games and will hope to extend their streak with a win against Bournemouth.

Following their excellent start to the season, Bournemouth have faltered recently. Scott Parker's side are currently second in the table, but have failed to win any of their last five games in the league. They will look to turn things around with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Middlesbrough StatZone @MiddlesbroughSZ



#Boro #UTB @SilverthornGrp Ahead of this weekend's game with #AFCB , we've compared the stats of Jonny Howson & Phillip Billing, in what could prove to be a key midfield battle. ⚔️ Ahead of this weekend's game with #AFCB, we've compared the stats of Jonny Howson & Phillip Billing, in what could prove to be a key midfield battle. ⚔️ #Boro #UTB @SilverthornGrp https://t.co/aVQ88nrhxi

Both teams will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Middlesbrough winning only one.

Bournemouth beat Middlesbrough 3-1 the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Phillip Billing, Jefferson Lerma and Dominic Solanke were enough to secure all three points on the night, while Duncan Watmore grabbed a consolation goal.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: L-D-D-D-L

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Team News

Watmore will be a huge miss for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough

Duncan Watmore, Matt Crooks and Isaiah Jones all picked up knocks in the 0-0 draw against Stoke City last time out and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Marcus Brown is still out injured.

Injured: Duncan Watmore, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, Marcus Brown

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Blackburn last time out. Jordan Zemura, Junior Stanislas and David Brooks are all still unavailable for the game.

Injured: Jordan Zemura, Junior Stanislas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

AFC Bournemouth 🍒 @afcbournemouth Ready for Boro 👊



Scott Parker has delivered his latest injury update ahead of the weekend 🚑👇 Ready for Boro 👊Scott Parker has delivered his latest injury update ahead of the weekend 🚑👇

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Souleymane Bamba; Marc Bola, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Martin Payero, Anfernee Dijksteel; Uche Ikpeazu, Andraz Sporar

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Robert Brady, Steve Cook, Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey; Ryan Christie, Jefferson Lerma, Phillip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Middlesbrough coming away with a victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Bournemouth

Edited by Peter P