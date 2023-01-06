Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Middlesbrough will host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Riverside on Saturday (January 7) in the FA Cup third round, looking to extend their winning run.

The Boro are on a roll, winning their last three EFL Championship games and seven of their last eight, having won just four of their opening 17. It was a massive transformation of fortunes under Michael Carrick, who took the reins of the club in October after Chris Wilder's sacking.

Having been knocked out in the first round of the Carabao Cup, Middlesbrough will look to build on their recent momentum and avoid the same fate.

Brighton, meanwhile, have had mixed results since returning from the mid-season break.

The Seagulls were knocked out in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup by League One side Charlton Athletic on penalties in their first game following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

In the Premier League, Roberto De Zerbi's side picked up big wins at Southampton and Everton either side of a humbling to high-flying Arsenal.

Middlesbrough vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 47 previous clashes, Middlesbrough lead 24-10.

Brighton have beaten Boro just once in their last six meetings, but it was in their most recent clash, which also came in the FA Cup (1-0 in January 2018).

Brighton have won three of their last five games at Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup last season, beating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before losing out to Chelsea.

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have lost just one of their last nine FA Cup ties to lower division sides (1-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the 2019-20 season).

Brighton have won 11 of their last 13 FA Cup third round ties, only going out at this stage in the 2015-16 season (against Hull) and 2019-20 (against Sheffield Wednesday).

Middlesbrough vs Brighton Prediction

Middlesbrough are in red-hot form right now and are rightfully the favourites on paper, but Brighton aren't to be underestimated, as their attacking game has been strong lately.

That could result in a draw with Brighton prevailing on penalties.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1(3) -1(4) Brighton

Middlesbrough vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton (on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

