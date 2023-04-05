Middlesbrough vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2023 

Middlesbrough will host Burnley at Riverside on Friday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have enjoyed a rejuvenation under manager Michael Carrick and are now pushing for the promotion playoffs. They suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to struggling Huddersfield Town last time out, conceding four goals in the second half after heading into the break with a one-goal lead.

Burnley have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign so far and are outright favorites for an automatic return to the English top-flight. They were held to a goalless draw by Sunderland in their last league outing, struggling to create enough noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet despite dominating possession.

The visitors sit atop the Championship standings with 84 points from 38 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Friday.

Middlesbrough vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between Middlesbrough and Burnley. The hosts have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.

Boro have picked up 39 points on home turf in the Championship this season, the third-highest in the competition so far.

Burnley have picked up 36 points on the road in the league this season. Only Sheffield United (37) have picked up more.

The Clarets have the best defensive record in the English second-tier this season, with a goal concession tally of 29.

Middlesbrough are the second-highest scoring side in the league this season, with their goal tally of 71 bettered only by their weekend opponents (74).

Middlesbrough vs Burnley Prediction

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have not lost a home league game since October last year and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's clash.

Burnley are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost just one of their last 20 games across all competitions. They have been solid away from home this season but may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Burnley

Middlesbrough vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)

