Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3, 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Middlesbrough and Cardiff City go head-to-head at the Riverside on Tuesday (October 3).

The hosts maintained their new-found form with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday. After going winless in their first three games of the season, Michael Carrick’s side have picked up three straight wins across competitions, including a 2-0 win over Bradford City in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.

This fine run of form has seen Middlesbrough climb out of the bottom three. They're now in 21st place in the standings with eight points from nine games.

Meanwhile, Cardiff returned to winning ways last time out, edging out Rotterdam United 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium. Before that, Erol Bulut’s men saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on September 27 in a 5-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.

With 16 points from nine games, Cardiff are sixth in the Championship, level on points with Hull City and Norwich City.

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 71 meetings, Cardiff boast a superior record in the fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up 24 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 13 times.

Cardiff are unbeaten in four of their last five visits to the Riverside, winning thrice, since October 2017.

Carrick’s men have won one of their last six home games across competitions, losing three, since May.

The Bluebirds have won all but one of their last five games, with the EFL Cup defeat to Blackburn being the exception.

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both teams have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, so expect a thrilling contest. Boro have hit their stride after a tough start to the season and shoudl hold out for a point.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Cardiff

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes.)